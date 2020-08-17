BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez treat fans to a popsicle in 2nd collaboration teaser poster

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have dropped a second teaser poster for their sweet collaboration single!

The colorful new teaser poster consists of a classic, double popsicle - one representing BLACKPINK (the pink one, of course), and the other representing pop star Selena Gomez. Judging by the mouthwatering popsicle teaser, the upcoming single just might be a fun and bright concept.

Meanwhile, back on July 19, BLACKPINK garnered attention from fans as all 4 members uploaded adorable selcas holding up ice cream in celebration of 'World Ice Cream Day'. Do you think the selcas were actually comeback hints?

Stay tuned for more details on BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez's new pre-release single, set for release on August 28!