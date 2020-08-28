SuperM drops new teaser photos of Baekhyun, Taeyong, and TEN for their second lead track "Tiger Inside"

SuperM is preparing to release their second lead single "Tiger Inside" as they begin releasing teaser photos just as they have announced previously.



At the beginning of their promotion of "100", the group announced they will be promoting with two lead singles prior to their full comeback album release later in September. On August 27th KST, SuperM began unveiling teaser photos of each member for their track "Tiger Inside".

Just a day before, SuperM released the teaser photos of Taemin and Kai. On August 29 at midnight KST, the group released teaser photos for Baekhyun, Taeyong, and TEN. The boys look charismatic as ever as they pose in front of the camera. Each member shows off two styles - One in sporty semi-casual and another in the traditional robe style.

The second lead track "Tiger Inside" will soon release on September 1 followed by the release of their full album 'Super One' on September 25. So stay tuned for more teasers to come until the official drop of SuperM's album.