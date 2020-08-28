Fans excited as Seventeen scheduled to appear on the next episode of Mnet's 'I-LAND'

On the ninth episode of 'I-LAND' which aired on August 29, the I-Landers participated in the second test for round two. The contestants are making their way closer to debuting as they take one step at a time.

The I-Landers were divided into two teams as they were given two songs, "Flicker" and "Dive Into You". The current number 1, Lee Hee Seung, was able to take the first pink in the song and also pick the unit members. Lee Hee Seung picked Park Sung Hoon, Jake, Yang Jung Won, and K to be part of his unit for the second test leaving the other six members to be one unit team.

Both unit teams prepared for their second exam as they discuss which member will take which parts and perform on stage. Each team had difficulties of their own as all the members had to solve the assignment given to them as a team while maintaining the chemistry and harmony.

While the "Dive Into You" team had to come together to discuss the allocation of parts and faced the difficulties before they begin the practice, the "Flicker" team ran into difficulties of their own.

Although, there were some hardships and minor conflicts within each group. They were all able to push forward and complete their practice for each assignment. Truly a test for their chemistry with the group, the contestants were able to show off their hard work with each other.

Both teams were able to show off the final product of their practice and put on a high-quality performance for the judges.

Fans weren't only excited about the perfect performance displayed by the contestants. At the end of the episode, 'I-LAND' revealed a preview of the next episode that many fans were ecstatic over.

'I-LAND' announced that the ever-popular group Seventeen would be appearing in the next episode. When Seventeen fans saw this announcement, they became very delighted as they shared their joy on social media.

What differs from the episode with BTS as a special guest is that the members of Seventeen will be able to meet the I-Landers in person and give them close advice as the members of Seventeen will be with the I-Landers during their practice time. The contestants of I-LAND seem excited as well as the Seventeen fans who watch the show.

As another mentor is scheduled to appear on the show, both the contestants and viewers anticipate the next episode. Not only will the members of Seventeen appear in the next episode, 'I-LAND' will reveal the result of global votes for the eleven members.

OMG SEVENTEEN WILL BE ON ILAND NEXT WEEK #ILAND_EP9 pic.twitter.com/7ph3ulNElC — × 𝘺𝘰𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘦𖧵🐰 (@_tomystars17) August 28, 2020

WE ARE GETTING SEVENTEEN PERFORMANCE TEAM ON ILAND! pic.twitter.com/tzcd8tVvOm — ⁸ (@svttminghao) August 28, 2020