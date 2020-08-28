TWICE releases the spoiler teaser for their third Japanese album '#Twice3'

TWICE will be releasing their third Japanese album.

With the title '#Twice3', the album is set to release in the middle of September and will be the third Japanese album that TWICE releases. On August 29th KST, the group released the spoiler teaser, which is a highlight medley of all the tracks in their album.

The teaser plays all the tracks from the album as it shows various photos of each member as they hold different types of flowers.

The album will be released on September 16 in Japan. You can still listen to the album in various streaming sites so stay tuned for the release!