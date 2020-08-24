Super Junior D&E prepares to make their comeback as they release Donghae's teaser photos for 'Bad Blood'

Super Junior D&E is preparing to make a comeback as they release more teaser photos of member Donghae.

This is the third set of teaser photo released by the duo as they will be returning with their fourth mini-album 'Bad Blood'. They have previously released the teaser photos for their track "B.A.D".

The third set of teaser photos shows only Donghae as he poses with charisma in front of the camera. He shows off his "B.A.D" side to his charms as he wears a bandana over his head.



Their mini-album is set to release on September 3rd at 6 PM KST. The pre-orders for 'Bad Blood' just opened up as of August 18th KST. The duo will continue to release more teasers until the mini-album is officially released. So stay tuned and don't miss out on more teasers to come!