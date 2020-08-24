Stray Kids reveal the teaser for their first album repackage 'IN生'

Previously, Stray Kids announced they will be making a comeback with a repackage of their first album.

Now the boy group has released a teaser for the repackaged album titled 'IN生'.

In the teaser, the members seem to go against two security guards. The boy group oppresses the two guards with just their intense aura as the two guards are filled with fear in their eyes.

The teaser ends with the excerpt, "Stray Kids everywhere all around the world, you make Stray Kids stay."





This album will be soon released so stay tuned for more details to come.