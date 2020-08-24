12

3

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Stray Kids reveal the teaser for their first album repackage 'IN生'

AKP STAFF

Previously, Stray Kids announced they will be making a comeback with a repackage of their first album.

Now the boy group has released a teaser for the repackaged album titled 'IN生'.

In the teaser, the members seem to go against two security guards. The boy group oppresses the two guards with just their intense aura as the two guards are filled with fear in their eyes.

The teaser ends with the excerpt, "Stray Kids everywhere all around the world, you make Stray Kids stay."


This album will be soon released so stay tuned for more details to come.

  1. Stray Kids
4 1,155 Share 80% Upvoted

1

softseven249 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

I'M HAVING A HEARTATTACK SOAJSJJW

Share

1

quark123958,644 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

There's just so much... Hyunjin's pink hair, Seungmin's shirt, Felix's mullet, Chan's two tone, IN's blue hair, Han with the dark hair, Changbin looking like a whole snack, and Minho looking like a visual dream. 🤩😍🤩😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND