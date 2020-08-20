Super Junior D&E are undeniably 'B.A.D' in new comeback teasers

Super Junior D&E are undeniably "B.A.D" in a new set of teaser images for their upcoming 4th mini album comeback!

For this new set of concept teasers, Donghae and Eunhyuk perfect the look of two handsome criminals against a neon purple backdrop. Super Junior D&E's 4th mini album 'Bad Blood' is set for release this September 3 at 6 PM KST, and the duo will be returning with a title track composed and produced by Donghae once again. "B.A.D" is an electronic hip-hop genre with lyrics depicting the allure of a dangerous woman.

Stay tuned for more of D&E's comeback teasers, leading up to their full comeback in less than 2 weeks!