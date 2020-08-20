15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior D&E are undeniably 'B.A.D' in new comeback teasers

Super Junior D&E are undeniably "B.A.D" in a new set of teaser images for their upcoming 4th mini album comeback!

For this new set of concept teasers, Donghae and Eunhyuk perfect the look of two handsome criminals against a neon purple backdrop. Super Junior D&E's 4th mini album 'Bad Blood' is set for release this September 3 at 6 PM KST, and the duo will be returning with a title track composed and produced by Donghae once again. "B.A.D" is an electronic hip-hop genre with lyrics depicting the allure of a dangerous woman. 

Stay tuned for more of D&E's comeback teasers, leading up to their full comeback in less than 2 weeks!

onecanadianelf12 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

OMGGG These mans be looking so fine! I'm so hyped for this!!

esmera1da1571 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Yes very sexy😍

GOT7, Youngjae (GOT7)
GOT7's Youngjae registers as an organ donor
2 hours ago   5   5,340
