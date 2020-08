Brave Girls unveiled Yuna as the third member to release their photo teaser for their upcoming single "We Ride".

Following member Eunji and Yujeong's individual comeback photo teaser release over the past two days, Yuna continues to raise the expectation for this comeback with her teaser photo set in a similar retro backdrop.



Brave Girls's first comeback single in 2 years, "We Ride" will be out this August 14 at 6 PM KST.