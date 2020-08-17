OnlyOneOf release last signatures on their schedule poster of their upcoming album ‘Produced by [ ] Part 2’

OnlyOneOf has unveiled the last signature on their schedule poster.

Previously, released a teaser clip for the track "a sOng Of ice & fire". Now on August 18th at midnight KST, they released the schedule post with the last signature.

The group has been consistently releasing the same poster since June. Before, they released the signature for GroovyRoom, and Samuel Seo. Now they have released the signature of songwriter Bae Jin Ryul (JR Groove).





This is the group’s first come back in three months since their previous release ‘Produced by [ ] Part 1’. They have come back with 'Produce by [ ] Part 2' that will be released on August 27th at 6 PM KST.

OnlyOneOf will release their comeback album on August 27th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned in for more!