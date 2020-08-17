Taeyang wishes his long-time partner in crime, G-Dragon a happy birthday through social media

Big Bang's Taeyang wished his beloved friend G-Dragon a happy birthday through his Instagram on August 18th KST. Being born on August 18, 1988, G-Dragon will be turning 31 years old.

The duo, Taeyang and G-Dragon, is known to be good friends as they both started their days as trainees at YG Entertainment at a very young age and then debuting in Big Bang. They have now spent close to twenty years as friends and also as group mates for fourteen years.

In the Instagram post, Taeyang uploaded a photo of himself with G-Dragon when they were just kids. He also uploaded the photo with the caption "🎂🐉☀️💕🎉" showing his love for his friend.

Many fans were ecstatic to see the post as they commented heart-emojis and express their love for the two.

