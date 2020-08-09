8

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins 3rd consecutive 'Inkigayo' #1 + Performances from Kang Daniel, TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, TREASURE made their debut with "Boy." Saturday came back with "D.B.D.B.DIB," Cherry Bullet returned with "Aloha Oe," Rocket Punch made their comeback with "Juicy," (G)I-DLE returned with "DUMDi DUMDi," and Kang Daniel made his comeback with "Who U Are."

As for the winner, the nominees were Zico's "Summer Hate" featuring Rain, MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Maria," and Lee Hi's "HOLO." In the end, Hwa Sa achieved an 'Inkigayo' triple crown after winning with "Maria" for the third consecutive week.

Other performers were TOO, Soyou, Eric Nam, ATEEZ, Jessi, and April.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: TREASURE

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE

COMEBACK: Kang Daniel

COMEBACK: April

