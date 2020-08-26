Shinhwa's Junjin talks about his upcoming wedding

Shinhwa's Junjin opened up about his upcoming wedding.



Junjin's label confirmed earlier this month that the Shinhwa member would be officially tying the knot in September. On the August 26th episode of 'Radio Star', he talked about his thoughts on the ceremony, saying, "I'm worried as I slowly prepare for next month because of COVID-19."



He said on shooting wedding photos with his wife, "It felt weird. I've done a lot of other photo shoots, but I couldn't smile because I felt so nervous during the wedding shoot. I felt strange."



Kim Gu Ra then joked, "I don't have anything to say about what I feel about married life. I have no know-how. Would a person with know-how get married two or three times?"



Junjin's fiancee is known as a non-celebrity flight attendant younger than him, and they're getting married after 3 years of dating. He'll be the second member of veteran idol group Shinhwa to tie the knot after leader Eric in 2017.





