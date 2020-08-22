Lee Hyori asks Jessi to talk behind her back?

Lee Hyori asked Jessi to talk behind her back.



On the August 22nd episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa met for the first time to start preparing for their project girl group Refund Squad. Lee Hyori asked Jessi, "How do you think disagreements will go? What about the team members not getting along?"



Jessi expressed, "I'll say it to your face instead of behind your back," and Lee Hyori responded, "Please do it behind my back. I'm scared. You'll be too harsh in front of me. You won't be that way to your unnis, right?"



The rapper said, "I wouldn't be like that to my unnies. To Hwa Sa though... I'm joking." Lee Hyori then replied, "If there's disagreement, let's talk about it openly," and Hwa Sa suddenly shared, "I'll say something even if I'm the youngest."



Are you excited for Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Hwa Sa's promotions as the Refund Squad?