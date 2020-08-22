ELRIS brought winter to the 'Immortal Song' stage.



The August 22nd episode of 'Immortal Song' featured a special dedicated to Kim Jong Kook and Turbo, and ELRIS covered Turbo's 1997 hit "White Love". The girl group described the performance they prepared, saying, "We tried to go for lovable and powerful."



ELRIS took on the snowy, ski concept of the original song and transformed it into a refreshing, uplifting rendition in white suits.



However, ELRIS lost the round to Yoyomi, and it was Jo Kwon, MJ, and Shin Joo Hyub who took the final win.



Watch ELRIS' performance above and their interview below!



