Label SJ confirms Super Junior D&E's comeback

Super Junior D&E will mark the next Super Junior unit to make a comeback this year!
On August 4, a representative of Label SJ told various media outlets, "Super Junior D&E are currently working on a new album, with aims to make a comeback in September. However, no specific dates and schedules have been confirmed."
This marks Super Junior D&E's first comeback in approximately a year and 5 months, since 'Danger' released in April of 2019.
Meanwhile, Super Junior's ballad unit K.R.Y also greeted fans with the release of their 1st mini album earlier this year.
