Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Label SJ confirms Super Junior D&E's comeback

Super Junior D&E will mark the next Super Junior unit to make a comeback this year!

On August 4, a representative of Label SJ told various media outlets, "Super Junior D&E are currently working on a new album, with aims to make a comeback in September. However, no specific dates and schedules have been confirmed." 

This marks Super Junior D&E's first comeback in approximately a year and 5 months, since 'Danger' released in April of 2019. 

Meanwhile, Super Junior's ballad unit K.R.Y also greeted fans with the release of their 1st mini album earlier this year. 

quark123957,318 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

I was hoping we'd get a D&E comeback soon.

Jick231 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

KRY, D&E and 15th-anniversary album! ELFs are getting spoiled this year :D

