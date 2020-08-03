TREASURE release a summery audio teaser for 'Come To Me'

D-3 until TREASURE's long-awaited debut with the release of their 1st single album, 'The First Step: Chapter One'!

Ahead of their full debut, the rookie boy group has now released an upbeat, summery audio teaser for track #2 from 'The First Step: Chapter One', "Come To Me". Judging by the audio teaser, "Come To Me" will deliver a much different vibe from TREASURE's debut title track "Boy", which boasted a faster, more rhythmic dance beat.

Stay tuned for TREASURE's full debut this coming August 7 at 6 PM KST!