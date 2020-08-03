Eugene's daughter Rohee surprises fans with how much she's grown in recent SNS updates

Back on August 3, S.E.S member/actress Eugene shared a lovely set of SNS updates featuring her first daughter Rohee!

In the SNS post, Eugene wrote, "Children sure do love playing in the sand~ Just looking at my little girl makes me so happy~ The pretty background. The even prettier you. I love you~"

Many fans were both surprised and delighted to see a new update of Rohee, who turned 6-years old this year! Netizens also commented that Rohee is beginning to resemble her beautiful mother more and more each year. Previously, Rohee gained many fans during her appearance on KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' with her dad Ki Tae Young. Afterward, the Eugene-Ki Tae Young coupled welcomed a second daughter, Rorin.

Check out Eugene's Instagram below for even more day to day updates on the Rohee-Rorin sisters!

