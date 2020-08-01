1st-generation idol group g.o.d to sing their first ever drama OST since debut for SBS's 'Do You Like Brahms?'

According to media outlet reports on August 26, veteran 1st-generation idol group g.o.d is releasing their first ever drama OST since debut!

g.o.d will reportedly participate in an OST for SBS's new Mon-Tues drama series, 'Do You Like Brahms?'. In the past, g.o.d has released OST track for the film 'Champion', but this marks the group's first ever drama OST in 21 years.

Meanwhile, SBS's 'Do You Like Brahms' tells the stories of young professionals in the world of classical music, as they struggle with their dreams, professions, love, and more. The drama stars Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae, and more and premieres this August 31.

