Taeyeon, Chen, Heize, & more confirmed to sing OST for SBS drama 'Do You Like Brahms?'

More artists have been confirmed to sing the OST for SBS's upcoming drama.



On August 27 KST, Yam Yam Entertainment announced that Taeyeon, 10cm, Chen, Heize, and Punch will join the line-up for the OST production of 'Do You Like Brahms?'. As announced earlier, the 1st-generation idol group g.o.d has also been confirmed to sing a track for the OST.



The drama is about a group of professional classical musicians struggling with their dreams and love at the age of twenty-nine. The main producer for the OST has previously worked on other hit dramas, including 'Hotel Del Luna', 'It's Okay It's Love', 'Descendants of the Sun', and more.

He has also produced the songs for 'Goblin's "I Will Go To You Like The First Snow" by Ailee, as well as Chanyeol and Punch's "Stay With Me" and Crush's "Beautiful".



The upcoming SBS drama stars Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae and is set to premiere on August 31.

