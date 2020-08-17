23

1

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

A.C.E unveil teaser photos and promotion schedule for the release of the album 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'

AKP STAFF

Previously, A.C.E announced of their comeback as they released details of their coming album 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.

For a month, the boy group has been counting down to their comeback until they released the details on the upcoming album. Now, they released teaser photos as well as the promotion schedule of their comeback.

The teaser photos are in the style seen in eastern art as they show abstract, scenic drawings.

A.C.E will be dropping their album 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' on September 2nd at 6 PM KST. There will be more teasers to come so stay tuned!

  1. A.C.E
3 977 Share 96% Upvoted

0

bast_rd7 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

can't wait for this! also for people wanting a.c.e content already, here's something recent; @ 1:50 a.c.e joined busking group diana :) a.c.e also performed one other song which i believe is on the same channel ^^


Share

0

kyraangelfae011,063 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

this looks so beautiful i cant wait i love the traditional concept artwork

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND