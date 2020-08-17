A.C.E unveil teaser photos and promotion schedule for the release of the album 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'

Previously, A.C.E announced of their comeback as they released details of their coming album 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.

For a month, the boy group has been counting down to their comeback until they released the details on the upcoming album. Now, they released teaser photos as well as the promotion schedule of their comeback.

The teaser photos are in the style seen in eastern art as they show abstract, scenic drawings.

A.C.E will be dropping their album 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' on September 2nd at 6 PM KST. There will be more teasers to come so stay tuned!