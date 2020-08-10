Kang Daniel sells 320,000 copies of his second mini-album 'Magenta' and proves he is one of the best solo artists

Solo artist, Kang Daniel has once again proven himself to have the best album performance.

Kang Daniel returned with his new mini-album 'MAGENTA' on August 3rd. According to Hanteo Charts, the album had an initial sales of 323,167 copies.



The figure is higher than his first mini-album 'CYAN', which he released back in March. Kang Daniel's new mini-album 'MAGENTA' sold about 60,000 more copies in the initial sales record than 'CYAN'.





Once again, Kang Daniel broke his own record for his mini-album sales. He is also the solo male artist to sell the most albums this year behind Baekhyun. In his solo career, he has now officially accumulated over 1 million copies in total album sales. Kang Daniel is in fourth place for all solo artists with the most album sales since the Hanteo Charts have been established.



'MAGENTA' is part of Kang Daniel's 'Color' series and this series started with the release of his first mini-album 'CYAN'. Through this recent album, Kang Daniel is able to express his own self through the color 'MAGENTA'.



The title track to this album is "Who U Are" and the lyrics express the energy that will awaken the unknown emotions within. Kang Daniel also received great love from his fans through his splendid performance.



