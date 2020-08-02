Kang Daniel partners up with ‘Knock’s’ lyricist JQ for upcoming album ‘Magenta’

10

Kang Daniel’s upcoming mini album ‘Magenta’ which is scheduled for release today August 3, 6PM has been gaining a lot of keen attention. The anticipation for this album continues to rise with the unveiling of JQ joining forces with Kang Daniel as a co-writer.

JQ wrote the lyrics for one of the representative concept evaluation song ‘Knock’. He has also participated in writing lyrics for ‘Touchin’ and ‘Jealous’ which were included in Kang Daniel’s last solo album.

This time round, he worked with Kang Daniel on two songs, the title track ‘Who U Are’ and another song included in the album, ‘Flash’.

‘Who U Are’ is said to unravel the hot energy with bold lyrics that will awaken emotions. Meanwhile, ‘Flash’ is a song that tells a story about going your own way no matter what kind of ordeal it may come with.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel’s latest mini album ‘Magenta’ will be released on all major music platforms today August 3, 6PM KST.

