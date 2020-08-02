'SKY Castle' couple Kim Bo Ra and Jo Byung Gyu break up

On August 3, 'SKY Castle' co-stars actress Kim Bo Ra and actor Jo Byung Gyu confirmed that they have broken up. Both sides acknowledge the break up, revealing that the couple decided to part ways due to their busy schedule.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Feburary 21 last year following the airing of their hit drama ‘SKY Castle’.

Meanwhile, Jo Byung Gyu has been working without a break since ‘SKY Castle’, appearing on independent drama ‘Stove League’. He will also be starring in OCN’s upcoming drama ‘Fascinating Rumor’ (literal translation).

Kim Bo Ra will also be starring in MBC’s cinematic drama SF8 series ‘Joan’s Galaxy’.