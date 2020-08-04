JYP Entertainment responds to reports that TWICE are preparing for a comeback

On August 5, a representative of JYP Entertainment responded to various media outlet reports of TWICE's alleged fall comeback.

The JYPE rep curtly stated, "It's true that the TWICE members are currently working on a new album; however, we will notify you regarding specific details once they are confirmed."

Earlier on this day, industry insiders claimed that TWICE planned on releasing a new album this October - the group's first Korean comeback in approximately 4 months. Stay tuned for updates on TWICE's new album plans!

