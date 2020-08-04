13

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment responds to reports that TWICE are preparing for a comeback

AKP STAFF

On August 5, a representative of JYP Entertainment responded to various media outlet reports of TWICE's alleged fall comeback. 

The JYPE rep curtly stated, "It's true that the TWICE members are currently working on a new album; however, we will notify you regarding specific details once they are confirmed." 

Earlier on this day, industry insiders claimed that TWICE planned on releasing a new album this October - the group's first Korean comeback in approximately 4 months. Stay tuned for updates on TWICE's new album plans!

  1. TWICE
9 4,920 Share 72% Upvoted

2

moniimoniimonii72 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

TWICE gave us more more more and more

Thank you TWICE unnies

Share

2

letoaletoa01-76 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Omg Yesssssss the queens are coming

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND