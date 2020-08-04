9

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Taemin's pre-release single "2 Kids" tops iTunes top song charts in 19 countries

AKP STAFF

According to SM Entertainment, SHINee Taemin's comeback pre-release single "2 Kids", released back on August 4 at 6 PM KST has topped iTunes top song charts in a total of 19 countries shortly after release!

A pre-release ahead of Taemin's full solo comeback, "2 Kids" was spotted topping iTunes top song charts in countries such as Colombia, Singapore, The Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Turkey, Poland, Mexico, Indonesia, and more for a total of 19 different nations. 

Meanwhile, Taemin is expected to return soon with his 3rd full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again', divided into two parts - 'Act 1' and 'Act 2'. What did you think of Taemin's "2 Kids"?

  1. Taemin
2 331 Share 75% Upvoted

1

xx-jenn-xx448 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

His fans are devoted! Great Job! Can't wait to see what else he brings to the table!

Share

0

Nct_and_Wayv1,984 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Definitely admire Taemin's fans. Congrats to both Taemin and the fans <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND