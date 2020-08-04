Taemin's pre-release single "2 Kids" tops iTunes top song charts in 19 countries

According to SM Entertainment, SHINee Taemin's comeback pre-release single "2 Kids", released back on August 4 at 6 PM KST has topped iTunes top song charts in a total of 19 countries shortly after release!

A pre-release ahead of Taemin's full solo comeback, "2 Kids" was spotted topping iTunes top song charts in countries such as Colombia, Singapore, The Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Turkey, Poland, Mexico, Indonesia, and more for a total of 19 different nations.

Meanwhile, Taemin is expected to return soon with his 3rd full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again', divided into two parts - 'Act 1' and 'Act 2'. What did you think of Taemin's "2 Kids"?

