Kim Jong Kook & Song Ga In face off in a friendly karaoke battle, singing their own songs

On August 4, SBS's newest quiz variety program 'Quiz 2020' aired its first episode hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Boom!

On this day, panelists including Kim Jong Kook, Defconn, Lee Yong Jin, Song Ga In, SISTAR's Soyu, VIXX's Ravi, IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi, and Jung Se Woon solved various quiz questions for a chance to make a generous donation to those fighting on the front lines of COVID19.

In 'Quiz 2020', the panelists are first provided with two answer choices, like in a game of 'This or That'. The MCs then reveal that ordinary citizens participated in a survey and were given the two answer choices to questions ranging from "What food is more likely to make you give up your diet?", "What is the worst breakup?", "Who would you choose to sit next to as your high school class mate?" and more.

For the final round of this week's 'Quiz 2020', the panelists were asked to choose who would score higher in a round of karaoke while singing their own songs, between Kim Jong Kook and Song Ga In!

After everyone submitted their choices, both Kim Jong Kook and Song Ga In decided to answer the last quiz question on the spot. First, Kim Jong Kook sang "Reminiscence" by his group Turbo featuring comedian Lee Yong Jin as the rapper, and earned a modest score of 83. Next, Song Ga In took the stage to sing her trademark song "Ga-In", asking not only the panelists but also the staff and the camera crew to get up and dance along. In the end, Song Ga In was the winner with a score of 96!

Check out some clips from the August 4 broadcast of SBS's new quiz variety 'Quiz 2020', above and below!