J.Y. Park thanked fans for taking his essay book 'What Should We Live For?' to the top of the bestseller list.
The JYP Entertainment head's essay book 'What Should We Live For?' describes his journey from childhood to his debut as a singer to his advancement into America. On August 31, J.Y. Park thanked fans on Instagram, writing, "Thank you... I didn't work with any writers, but I wrote every single letter personally because I hoped my heart could truly reach yours."
In other news, J.Y. Park and Sunmi recently dropped their collaboration track "When We Disco".
Take a look at J.Y. Park's full post on Instagram below!
25
18
Posted by1 day ago
J.Y. Park thanks fans for taking essay book 'What Should We Live For?' to top of bestseller list
J.Y. Park thanked fans for taking his essay book 'What Should We Live For?' to the top of the bestseller list.
1 1,402 Share 58% Upvoted
Log in to comment