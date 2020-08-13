J.Y. Park thanks fans for taking essay book 'What Should We Live For?' to top of bestseller list

View this post on Instagram

#무엇을위해살죠 #LiveForWhat #JYPark #JYP #박진영책 #JYPbook 와...감사합니다...여러분들께 진심을 전하고 싶어 대필도 쓰지 않고 한 글자, 한 글자 직접 썼는데 여러분들이 이렇게 관심을 가져주시니 정말 벅차네요. 정말 감사드려요 ㅜㅜ 오늘 엠카운트다운 무대도 최선을 다해서 잘 할께요!^^ Wow...Thank you...Didn't work with any writer but wrote every single letter personally because I hoped my heart could truly reach yours. That's why it's so touching to see that you guys are willing to read it. Thank you once again. Will give you my best on Mcountdown today! ♡