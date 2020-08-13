25

18

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

J.Y. Park thanks fans for taking essay book 'What Should We Live For?' to top of bestseller list

AKP STAFF

J.Y. Park thanked fans for taking his essay book 'What Should We Live For?' to the top of the bestseller list.

The JYP Entertainment head's essay book 'What Should We Live For?' describes his journey from childhood to his debut as a singer to his advancement into America. On August 31, J.Y. Park thanked fans on Instagram, writing, "Thank you... I didn't work with any writers, but I wrote every single letter personally because I hoped my heart could truly reach yours." 

In other news, J.Y. Park and Sunmi recently dropped their collaboration track "When We Disco".

Take a look at J.Y. Park's full post on Instagram below! 

  1. J.Y. Park
1 1,402 Share 58% Upvoted

0

Winston4,001 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

maybe one day there will be a English version of the book. hoping for it.

Share
Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,503
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND