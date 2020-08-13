Kang Sung Hoon's underage neighbor alleges the former Sechskies member cursed at her and pushed her

Kang Sung Hoon's underage neighbor alleged the former Sechskies member cursed at her and pushed her.



On August 12, a netizen claimed on an online community, "Sechskies' Kang Sung Hoon reported me." The netizen, who claimed she was an 18-year-old girl, alleged, "When Kang Sung Hoon came out to throw out his garbage, I accidentally bumped into him, and everything he was holding fell. We've never even greeted each other, but he said 'hey hey' informally. He got angry, and I apologized to him multiple times. However, Kang Sung Hoon pushed me and told me to get away with an angry face. He pushed me so hard that I almost fell back and he left a hand print."



The post continued, "The next day, I talked about it over the phone with my friend, and unfortunately, Kang Sung Hoon heard me. I heard so many swear words from him apart from paddling or any sexual curses. I bowed my head down as I apologized, but Kang Sung Hoon put his finger on my chin, turned my head around, and asked me if I knew what I did wrong."



Kang Sung Hoon's label has denied the post, however, stating, "The community post in question is definitely not true. It's false. We're taking legal action."



