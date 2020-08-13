55

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances from August 13th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week's episode, Han Seung Woo debuted with "Sacrifice", Maka'Maka debuted with "Burning Power", J.Y. Park made a comeback with "When We Disco" with SunmiBrave Girls made their comeback with "We Ride", ONF came back with "Sukhumvit Swimming", Lucy returned with "Jogging", and Chun Myung Hoon came back with "Myung Hoon is Going".

As for the winners, (G)I-DLE and Kang Daniel were the nominees, but it was (G)I-DLE who took the win with "DUMDi DUMDi". Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!

Performances also included (G)I-DLE, Kang DanielCherry BulletRocket PunchENOi1TeamHong Eun KiATEEZAprilMustB, and E'LAST. 

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Han Seung Woo


==

DEBUT: Maka'Maka


==

COMEBACK: J.Y. Park


==

COMEBACK: Brave Girls


==

COMEBACK: ONF


==

COMEBACK: Lucy


==

COMEBACK: Chun Myung Hoon


===

(G)I-DLE


==

Kang Daniel


==

Cherry Bullet


==

Rocket Punch


==

ENOi


==

1Team


==

Hong Eun Ki


==

ATEEZ


==

April


==

MustB


==

E'LAST


===

1

edurance914 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

that new brave girls' song sounds good!

0

ManupecksSONE856 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Come on JYP and Sunmi live vocals!!!

