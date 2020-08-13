(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances from August 13th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Han Seung Woo debuted with "Sacrifice", Maka'Maka debuted with "Burning Power", J.Y. Park made a comeback with "When We Disco" with Sunmi, Brave Girls made their comeback with "We Ride", ONF came back with "Sukhumvit Swimming", Lucy returned with "Jogging", and Chun Myung Hoon came back with "Myung Hoon is Going".



As for the winners, (G)I-DLE and Kang Daniel were the nominees, but it was (G)I-DLE who took the win with "DUMDi DUMDi". Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!



Performances also included (G)I-DLE, Kang Daniel, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, ENOi, 1Team, Hong Eun Ki, ATEEZ, April, MustB, and E'LAST.



Watch the performances below!



