J-Hope breaks the online community as his fans hearts are throbbing because of his vast temperature change on Twitter and Weverse

Recently, BTS released the second version of their "Dynamite" music video and J-Hope continues to excite fans and make their hearts throb.

He had recently been the center of BTS fans' attention as he left a warm comment on Tiktok on a fan's video.

Now, "Hobi" has been trending on Twitter as fans are tweeting about J-Hope's vast temperature change between two platforms - Twitter and Weverse.

Right after the MV for "Dynamite (B-Side)" was released, J-Hope made a tweet saying, "Did you all watch the B-Side music video well? ARMYs sleep well. Kiss Kiss." In the tweet, he posted a cute pouting photo of himself.

😚B-side 뮤비 잘 봤나요옹? 아미 잘자요 쪽쪽😚 pic.twitter.com/nCFnqvG2t2 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 24, 2020

Soon after, J-Hope also uploaded a photo on Weverse in which he gave off a completely different vibe than the photo from Twitter.

Since then, many of the fans have been tweeting about the vast difference in the vibe as their hearts throb for the artist.

hobi really went “good night kiss kiss 😚” on twitter then turned into jay and posted a thirst trap on weverse pic.twitter.com/95V9NZ5Msl — tamu⁷¨̮ 🎆 (@syubhoob) August 24, 2020