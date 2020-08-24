BTS release the second music video version of "Dynamite" (B-Side)

BTS has finally released the long-awaited all English single "Dynamite". With a retro-funk disco tune, the song emits the energy that everyone needs during this time of the worldwide pandemic.

Now the group has released the second version of their record-breaking song. Just as according to their promotion schedule, they released the second MV version of the song "Dynamite" on August 25th at midnight KST.

Many fans can continue to see their beloved group and watch the second version of the MV above.