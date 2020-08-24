25

8

Music Video
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS release the second music video version of "Dynamite" (B-Side)

AKP STAFF

BTS has finally released the long-awaited all English single "Dynamite". With a retro-funk disco tune, the song emits the energy that everyone needs during this time of the worldwide pandemic.

Now the group has released the second version of their record-breaking song. Just as according to their promotion schedule,  they released the second MV version of the song "Dynamite" on August 25th at midnight KST.

Many fans can continue to see their beloved group and watch the second version of the MV above.

  1. BTS
9 1,098 Share 76% Upvoted

4

Kirsty_Louise17,111 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Loved this MV! It showed their adorably dorky sides and the whole thing just made me smile. They’re so precious!

Share

2

Domin04338 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

The B-Side MV was just as fun as the original MV!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND