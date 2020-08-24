Psycho-Skilled Justin's Return After 'Produce 101'

On August 2, Justin Huang released his first album in 2020, called 18, with the title track, Psycho.

This album is intended to share Justin’s sincerity and passion for music as an eighteen year old youth. Justin is steadily gaining more fans internationally, but for new fans, here is an overview of what Justin’s been up to since his appearance on Produce 101 in 2017!

Produce 101

Justin joined Produce 101 with label-mate, Zhu Zhengting (alt. name, Jungjung) as representatives from the Korean-Chinese entertainment company, Yuehua, which has produced popular groups like EVERGLOW, UNIQ, and WJSN. One of Justin’s most popular performances on Produce 101 was his performance of SHINee’s Replay, where mentors and citizen producers were taken aback by his adorable presence and perfect digestion of the cute concept.

Justin was eliminated on episode 8 of Produce 101 Season 2, ranking at 43rd place, which was impressive considering he was only fifteen while on the show.

Idol Producer

Following elimination on Produce 101, Justin participated in the 2018 Chinese idol survival show, Idol Producer, hosted by celebrities like EXO’s Lay Zhang, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, WJSN’s Cheng Xiao, and IOI/Pristin’s Kyulkyung. On Idol Producer, fans were taken aback by how much the sixteen year old grew in both looks and skills in the past year he spent training away from the public’s eyes.

Some of Justin’s most successful stages include cover performances of UNIQ’s EOEO, Lay’s Sheep, Jackson’s Papillon, and a collaboration performance of Havana and 24K Magic featuring Cheng Xiao.

Nine Percent

After finishing at fourth place on Idol Producer, with over 14 million votes from Chinese citizen producers, Justin debuted as the main rapper and lead dancer of the project group, Nine Percent. The nine-member boy group then went to Los Angeles for further rigorous training, and debuted with their first album, To the Nines on November 12, 2018.

After a successful tour, several singles and two albums, Nine Percent officially disbanded in October of 2019. Though the group received some criticism and backlash for the lack of promotions during their only year as a project group, each of the members of Nine Percent still have loyal fanbases who are ready to support them in their future activities as solo singers or members of other groups.

NEXT

Soon after Nine Percent was formed, Yuehua Entertainment debuted Justin, Jungjung, and five other members who also participated in Idol Producer in a boy group called NEXT (formerly known as NEX7).

Solo Debut

In addition to activities with NEXT, Justin hasn’t been slowing down in showing the public how much he has grown at the young age of eighteen. As a solo artist, Justin has collaborated with WJSN’s Meiqi and also released multiple singles. He has become a fixed member of several variety shows, most notably Summer Surf Shop, along with UNIQ’s Wang Yibo. Justin has even started his own streetwear clothing line, called Twoex2. Justin is very well-known in China already, but is hoping to expand his global fanbase and gain more recognition as a skilled artist after his first public appearance in Produce 101.

Who else do you miss from Produce 101 Season 2? Let us know in the comments down below!