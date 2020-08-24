Celebrity reporter reveals that there is a con-artist who approaches female celebrities

Recently, an anecdote of a con-artist was revealed on Channel A's 'Heard It Through the Grapevine'.

On the recent episode that aired on August 24th, a reporter of celebrity news shared a story that he had heard over hearsay and advised all celebrities to verify the background of the person they're dating before getting married.

The reporter stated, "I know a lot of celebrities try to keep quiet about their marriage and try to be careful when they are dating. However, I advise celebrities to show their significant other to other people as much as possible."





He continued by saying, "This is a story I heard from one of my acquaintances. This one female celebrity said she was dating a man who was very generous and considerate. The female celebrity said that her boyfriend would say 'I don't need to be introduced to your friends or acquaintances. Since I'm not a celebrity, things will get difficult for you if people found out about us. So let's announce our relationship after we get married.' The female celebrity thought he was considerate because normally he should want to let his friends know and brag that he is dating a celebrity. So the female celebrity thought he was being very considerate."





The reporter continued to tell the story stating, "Then the female celebrity broke up with the man. Later, she told her friends and acquaintances that she had dated him. Her acquaintances went on to tell her, 'That man is already famous among celebrities. He's a con-artist who only approaches female celebrities.' The acquaintances told her this is the reason every one needs to thoroughly check who they are dating."





The reporter went to advise everyone who is dating to certify who the person is that they're dating. He stated that celebrities should verify the background, not in a bad way, but in a way to check this person is a good person who can become the father of their child. The reporter revealed that the best way to certify if a person has a good background is to introduce him to friends and acquaintances.