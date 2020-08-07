Hongbin has officially withdrawn from VIXX.



On August 7, Jellyfish Entertainment revealed the statement below announcing Hongbin's leave from the group. The label stated, "Firstly, we'd like to thank all the fans who love VIXX, and we're sad to bring you sad news. Hongbin has announced his intention to leave the team after 7 years. After careful discussion with the other VIXX members and Hongbin, we decided to respect his opinion and let him leave the group."



The label further stated that VIXX will continue on as a 5-member group. As previously reported, Hongbin went on a hiatus from the entertainment industry after making comments about SHINee and INFINITE during a drunk live stream. He also recently hinted at his return to Twitch.



