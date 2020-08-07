6

News
Posted by germainej

BREAKING
Hongbin officially leaves VIXX after live stream controversy

Hongbin has officially withdrawn from VIXX.

On August 7, Jellyfish Entertainment revealed the statement below announcing Hongbin's leave from the group. The label stated, "Firstly, we'd like to thank all the fans who love VIXX, and we're sad to bring you sad news. Hongbin has announced his intention to leave the team after 7 years. After careful discussion with the other VIXX members and Hongbin, we decided to respect his opinion and let him leave the group."

The label further stated that VIXX will continue on as a 5-member group. As previously reported, Hongbin went on a hiatus from the entertainment industry after making comments about SHINee and INFINITE during a drunk live stream. He also recently hinted at his return to Twitch. 

Stay tuned for updates on VIXX and Hongbin.  

안녕하세요. 젤리피쉬엔터테인먼트입니다. 먼저 빅스에게 많은 사랑을 보내주시는 팬 여러분들께 진심으로 감사드리며 안타까운 소식을 전하고자 합니다. 7일 홍빈 군이 팀 탈퇴 의사를 밝혀왔습니다. 당사는 빅스 멤버들, 홍빈 군과 신중한 논의 끝에 본인의 의견을 존중하여 팀을 탈퇴하는 것으로 결정하였습니다. 앞으로 빅스는 5인 체제로 활동을 이어갈 예정입니다. 갑작스러운 소식으로 팬 여러분들께 심려를 끼쳐 대단히 죄송하다는 말씀드리며 빅스 멤버들에게도 변함없는 사랑과 응원 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다.

sammie1018 pts
12 minutes ago

I love Kpop but I hate this "cancel" mentality. Either be "perfect" or have no career. Netizens don't care about the group or the music. Netizens only care about the power they have to control these idols lives and careers.

thewiskeredcat196 pts
14 minutes ago

Don't scarifies your life for twitch :( nah im jk, but I hope he does well!

Share

