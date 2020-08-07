VICTON's Seungwoo reveals 'Sacrifice' & 'Childish Person' track teasers from 'Fame' solo debut

VICTON's Seungwoo has revealed track teasers for "Sacrifice" and "Childish Person" from his upcoming solo debut mini album 'Fame'.



"Sacrifice" is the title track of 'Fame', and it's a high energy track with electronic, R&B, and hip hop influences written by Seungwoo. "Childish Person" is a soulful, R&B ballad also written by Seungwoo. The VICTON member's first solo mini album 'Fame' will be out on August 10 at 6 PM KST.



Listen to Seungwoo's "Sacrifice" and "Childish Person" teasers above and below and his track teasers for "Answer Me" and "Forest" here if you missed them.



