Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

VICTON's Seungwoo reveals 'Sacrifice' & 'Childish Person' track teasers from 'Fame' solo debut

VICTON's Seungwoo has revealed track teasers for "Sacrifice" and "Childish Person" from his upcoming solo debut mini album 'Fame'.

"Sacrifice" is the title track of 'Fame', and it's a high energy track with electronic, R&B, and hip hop influences written by Seungwoo. "Childish Person" is a soulful, R&B ballad also written by Seungwoo. The VICTON member's first solo mini album 'Fame' will be out on August 10 at 6 PM KST.

Listen to Seungwoo's "Sacrifice" and "Childish Person" teasers above and below and his track teasers for "Answer Me" and "Foresthere if you missed them

Iamalittledai5y314 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Both tracks are really good and really Seungwoo. I am glad he is staying true to himself and doing the kind of music he wants to do. he said next album he hopes to collab with other artist.

