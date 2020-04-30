VIXX's Hongbin to temporarily halt all entertainment activities after live stream controversy

On May 1, VIXX's label Jellyfish Entertainment released an official statement via the group's fan cafe, updating fans on member Hongbin's future activities.

Jellyfish stated,

"Hello, this is Jellyfish Entertainment. We notify you regarding member Hongbin's future activities, as well as regarding malicious comments and false rumors surrounding our artist VIXX.



After a lengthy discussion with Hongbin, he has agreed to retire from all Twitch broadcast activities entirely. In addition, he will also be halting his entertainment activities temporarily and take some time, preparing to greet fans with a better image.



Furthermore, we are currently in the process of working with a legal representative in order to take action against false rumors, sexual harassment, slander, and defamation of character regarding our artist VIXX, constantly monitoring communities for such content.



We will respond strictly and forcefully against any cases which defame our artists' characters, without any settlement.



We would like to thank fans who cherish and cheer on VIXX, and we promise to do our best to protect our artists' rights. Thank you."

Meanwhile back in March of this year, VIXX's Hongbin garnered controversy during a Twitch live stream broadcast, where he allegedly slandered other idol groups while intoxicated.

