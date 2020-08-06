VIXX's Hongbin hints at his return to Twitch 5 months after controversial drunk broadcast

Back on August 6, VIXX member/game streamer Hongbin returned to the Twitch community with a lengthy post, hinting at his return to promotions.

Hongbin wrote, "Hello everyone, are you doing well? I've been so cooped up at home, the same as always, that I think I could get by just rolling around. I've been thinking a lot that I really want to go live and play games with everyone, laughing and smiling."

He continued, "While I was on hiatus from broadcasts, there were a lot of changes. I'm still getting used to things. I don't know what other changes are in store, but I hope to create broadcasts where everyone can laugh and chat comfortably, like before. I know I'm still unprofessional and I may fumble from time to time, I will do my best so that everyone can enjoy my broadcasts. I'm sorry for making you wait so long. See you soon."

Meanwhile, back in March of this year, Hongbin raised controversy during a late night broadcast, as he was accused of making rash, derogatory remarks about K-Pop idol groups who promoted alongside VIXX. Hongbin was also live while consuming alcohol at the time.

After the controversy raised uproar from fans, Hongbhin as well as his label Jellyfish Entertainment issued an official apology, announcing the idol's temporary hiatus from all activities.