36

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

GOT7's Jinyoung in talks to work with Ji Sung in new tvN drama 'Devil Judge'

AKP STAFF

On August 13, a representative of JYP Entertainment spoke up to various media outlets, saying, "It's true that GOT7's Jinyoung has been offered a role in the new drama 'Devil Judge'; he is currently looking over the script positively." 

If cast, Jinyoung will be working alongside actor Ji Sung as a secondary male lead in the upcoming tvN drama. Jinyoung has been offered the role of an assistant judge named Kim Ga On

Meanwhile, 'Devil Judge' tells the story of a sinister chief justice who transforms the supreme court into a reality TV show. An assistant judge begins to question his superior's motives, and the two men become engaged in a game of mystery. 

Do you want to see GOT7's Jinyoung playing the role of a judge?

  1. Jinyoung
  2. Ji Sung
2 7,108 Share 88% Upvoted

0

natasha245310 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Do you want to see GOT7's Jinyoung playing the role of a judge?

Yes, I can't wait to see him.

Share

0

redhat11 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Cant wait for ji sung come back, i hope its a good story line, previous dramas about judges i skipped them, drama about judges or political drama isn’t my cup of tea

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi drops surreal 'Numb' MV teaser
3 hours ago   1   930
SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND