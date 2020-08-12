GOT7's Jinyoung in talks to work with Ji Sung in new tvN drama 'Devil Judge'

On August 13, a representative of JYP Entertainment spoke up to various media outlets, saying, "It's true that GOT7's Jinyoung has been offered a role in the new drama 'Devil Judge'; he is currently looking over the script positively."

If cast, Jinyoung will be working alongside actor Ji Sung as a secondary male lead in the upcoming tvN drama. Jinyoung has been offered the role of an assistant judge named Kim Ga On.

Meanwhile, 'Devil Judge' tells the story of a sinister chief justice who transforms the supreme court into a reality TV show. An assistant judge begins to question his superior's motives, and the two men become engaged in a game of mystery.

Do you want to see GOT7's Jinyoung playing the role of a judge?