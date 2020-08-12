Stray Kids & (G)I-DLE to perform at KBS2's 'Korea On Stage' concert

Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE will be performing at a special concert hosted by the Korea Culture Heritage Foundation, KBS2's 'Korea On Stage - Suwon Hwaseong Fortress'!

The culture concert is set to air on National Broadcasting Day this August 22 at 7:30 PM KST just outside Korea's Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, one of South Korea's many UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The concert aims to promote Korea's culture with a mixture of performances ranging from modern K-Pop to traditional Korean singing, and more.

In addition to Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE, musicians and artists such s traditional Korean singers Song So Hee, Kim Jun Soo, the Suwon Philharmonic Orchestra, and more will perform during 'Korea On Stage'.

The event will be pre-recorded and broadcast in approximately 120 countries via KBS World.