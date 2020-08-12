22

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

Stray Kids & (G)I-DLE to perform at KBS2's 'Korea On Stage' concert

Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE will be performing at a special concert hosted by the Korea Culture Heritage FoundationKBS2's 'Korea On Stage - Suwon Hwaseong Fortress'!

The culture concert is set to air on National Broadcasting Day this August 22 at 7:30 PM KST just outside Korea's Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, one of South Korea's many UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The concert aims to promote Korea's culture with a mixture of performances ranging from modern K-Pop to traditional Korean singing, and more. 

In addition to Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE, musicians and artists such s traditional Korean singers Song So Hee, Kim Jun Soo, the Suwon Philharmonic Orchestra, and more will perform during 'Korea On Stage'. 

The event will be pre-recorded and broadcast in approximately 120 countries via KBS World. 

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Stray Kids
3

bangchansteponme907 pts 11 hours ago 3
11 hours ago

bang chan i just want you to know that if you ever get bored or lonely i'll take you on a date. its really no problem. it'd be my pleasure kekekekekee

3 more replies

2

hellos12328 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

Gidle! :D

