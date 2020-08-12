MCND unveil dramatic 'Galaxy' concept photos for their 1st mini album 'Earth Age'

TOP Media's rookie boy group MCND has unveiled a dramatic, red set of new concept images for their 1st mini album, 'Earth Age'.

Unlike the 'Universe' version group photo revealed earlier this week, the MCND members exude a solemn, commanding aura in each of their individual 'Galaxy' version concept cuts. The MCND boys plan on returning this August 20 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album 'Earth Age', expanding on their complex storyline.

While the online version of 'Earth Age' will be out on August 20, the physical version of 'Earth Age' is set for release on August 24.