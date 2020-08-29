GOT7's Jackson stands alone in horror-themed 'Pretty Please' teaser image for Galantis collab

GOT7's Jackson has released a horror-themed teaser image for his upcoming collaboration single with Galantis, 'Pretty Please'.



In the teaser image, Jackson stands alone under a dim street light at night, and the bold red of the text as well as logo of an eerie mask suggest fans can expect a scary, horror theme or concept to the track. "Pretty Please" featuring Galantis drops on September 4 at 12AM EST.



As previously reported, Galantis is a DJ duo best known for their tracks "Runaway (U&I)", "Peanut Butter Jelly", and "Gold Dust". "Pretty Please" also marks Jackson's first release since his solo song "100 Ways" this past March.



Stay tuned for updates on Jackon and Galantis' collab!



