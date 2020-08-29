BTS win #1 + Performances from August 29th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, NTX debuted with "Black Hole", KARD came back with "Gunshot", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "a sOng Of ice&fire", CRAVITY returned with "Flame", Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Boca", and ATEEZ came back with "THANXX".



As for the nominees, ITZY, SSAK3, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included ONF, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, Lucy, ENOi, ITZY, ONEUS, Hyolyn, MCND, Dongkiz, Kim Yeon Ja, and Eric Nam.



Check out the performances below!





DEBUT: NTX







COMEBACK: KARD







COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







COMEBACK: CRAVITY







COMEBACK: Dream Catcher







COMEBACK: ATEEZ







ONF







Cherry Bullet







Rocket Punch







Lucy







ENOi







ITZY







ONEUS







Hyolyn







MCND







Dongkiz







Kim Yeon Ja







Eric Nam







