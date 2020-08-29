16

BTS win #1 + Performances from August 29th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, NTX debuted with "Black Hole", KARD came back with "Gunshot", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "a sOng Of ice&fire", CRAVITY returned with "Flame", Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Boca", and ATEEZ came back with "THANXX". 

As for the nominees, ITZY, SSAK3, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included ONF, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, Lucy, ENOiITZYONEUSHyolynMCNDDongkizKim Yeon Ja, and Eric Nam.

Check out the performances below!

DEBUT: NTX


COMEBACK: KARD


COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf


COMEBACK: CRAVITY


COMEBACK: Dream Catcher


COMEBACK: ATEEZ


ONF


Cherry Bullet


Rocket Punch


Lucy


ENOi


ITZY


ONEUS


Hyolyn


MCND


Dongkiz


Kim Yeon Ja


Eric Nam


Yyiinnn276 pts 21 minutes ago 1
21 minutes ago

This is very unexpected! since its the first english song win in Music Core!
Congrats BTS! Thank you K-Armys #GroupHug

Kirsty_Louise17,544 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Congratulations, Kings! I’m so happy to see Dynamite doing so well. 👑💜

