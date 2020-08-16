Girls' Alert (GSA) member Jisung suddenly vomits then faints on set while filming web drama

Girls' Alert (GSA) member Jisung was rushed to the emergency room after fainting while shooting a web drama at DR Studio in Seoul's Mapo district.



On August 16 KST, a representative for the group's agency ROOTS Entertainment stated that Jisung was transported to the emergency room at Yonsei Severance Hospital in Mapo's Sinchon neighborhood after she suddenly vomited then passed out while filming a web drama on location in Seoul. The representative added that the idol has received medical testing and that, while further examination will be needed, she exhibits symptoms of enteritis (intestinal inflammation).







The representative continued that it is not a serious situation, and she is currently in stable condition and hooked up to an IV after complaining of nausea. After receiving the IV, Jisung said she would return to continue filming then return for a more precise examination the next day.







Meanwhile, Jisung debuted as the leader of Girls' Alert (GSA) in 2017 and gained the nicknamed '60-idol' for her 60 kg (132 pounds). She is currently preparing to make her acting debut through the role of Cho Hee in the web drama 'Ugly Complex' (lit. translation). 'Ugly Complex' is based on a popular high school rom-com Naver Webtoon of the same name.

