Giant Pink postpones wedding amid rising severity of COVID-19 in Seoul

Giant Pink has announced that she will be postponing her wedding, which was originally planned for September 23, due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in South Korea.



On August 23 KST, the rapper took to her personal Instagram account to write a simple: "I've delayed my wedding!" However, she then continued with, "In the meantime, why is this hanbok also pretty?"



In the accompanying image, Giant Pink is wearing a flowing black-and-white hanbok with white traditional shoes and her hair pulled up into a braided bun and decorated with an elaborate hair pin. Her Instagram followers responded positively, leaving a number of compliments over her hanbok look. Among the top comments included one from 'Miss Trot' winner and popular trot singer Song Ga In, who left a sweet: "Pretty, pretty."



Meanwhile, that same day, South Korea's number of confirmed cases rose by 397, with 138 of which being located in Seoul.

Check out Giant Pink's Instagram post below!