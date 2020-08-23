10

(G)I-DLE wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' for 2nd consecutive week + Performances from ITZY, ONEUS, MCND, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, ITZY made their comeback with "Not Shy," Dream Catcher returned with "BOCA," Dongkiz came back with "Beautiful," ONEUS made their comeback with "To Be Or Not To Be," and MCND returned with "nanana."

As for the winner, the nominees were J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, Jessi's "NUNU NANA," and (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi." In the end, (G)I-DLE won with their second consecutive week with the single "DUMDi DUMDi."

Other performers were VICTON's Seungwoo, ONF, Cherry Bullet, Kim Yeon Ja, 1Team, Brave Girls, TREASURE, Rocket Punch, Saturday, and Lucy.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: ITZY

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher

COMEBACK: ONEUS

COMEBACK: MCND

TREASURE

Jessi

xx-jenn-xx2,625 pts 11 minutes ago 2
11 minutes ago

ONEUS!! ONF!! SEUNGWOO!! TREASURE!! MCND!!! JESSI!! that is all lol was a great show this week

Congrats to g idle. Being a Neverland I wouldn't have minded if Jessi won She deserves a win now. I hope she gets one next week

