Empty streets in Gangnam, Shinchon, and Hongdae as confirmed COVID-19 cases resurge in Korea

South Korea's most populated districts in the city of Seoul were almost empty on this past Friday night.



On August 21st, Seoul was unusually empty due to the recent resurgence of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea. With more than 300 confirmed cases daily, the government recently has raised its social distancing guideline for the city of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi province by a notch to the second level of the three-tier system. As a result, even the most populated districts in Seoul remained vacant this past Friday night.

While some netizens raised concerns for small business owners in those areas, others shared cynical remarks such as "people always lose a cow and then try to fix the stable". The increase, recorded as of August 22nd at midnight KST, brings the total tally to 17,002 confirmed cases. Out of 17,002 cases, 14,169 have recovered, up 49 from the day before.