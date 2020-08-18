42

G-Dragon reveals his new Peaceminusone collab sneaker with Nike

Recently, G-Dragon revealed the new sneaker design for the collab between Nike and Peaceminusone, G-Dragon's clothing line.

G-Dragon had previously done a collab with Nike as he released the G-Dragon edition of Air Force 1 Low "Para‑Noise". The artist interpreted his childhood shoes and made it into a unique design. The shoe became a hot seller among hypebeasts and was reselling for a much higher price on the secondary market.

This would be the second design that G-Dragon put his take on the Nike shoes. Many fans and netizens are excited about the new design and compliment the artist for another pretty work from Peaceminusone.


View this post on Instagram

2020.8.18✨🙏✨

A post shared by 권지용(權志龍) (@xxxibgdrgn) on

Netizens' commented

"The last design was simple but this one is pretty. I like it a lot."

"Oh, I want those shoes."

"The design is plain enough to wear every day and goes with any outfit. so pretty."

"GD keeps up with Peaceminusone designs. so nice."

"The shoes are so cute."

"Can't wait for G-Dragon to make a comeback."

"This design is prettier than the last one."

"The daisy is so pretty on the shoe."

  1. Big Bang
  2. G-Dragon
longtymnosee868 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I don't think this is the actual design that will come out since it's a little bit different from the one posted on Hypebeast tho. I guess it's his own special pairs, the one he posted on his IG.

bybybyly291 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I like them ,

