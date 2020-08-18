33

6

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NCT's Jaehyun takes on the "Dessert" challenge with Hyoyeon

AKP STAFF

On August 19th KST, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon continued her "Dessert" challenge on Tiktok as she posts a new clip of the dance.

This time the "Dessert" challenge was done with NCT member Jaehyun as the duo take on the smooth dance choreography.

In the clip, Hyoyeon is wearing her stage costume and Jaehyun is wearing a comfortable T-shirt and sweats. Jaehyun rocks the dance moves as he does the dance with flexible waves.

Previously, Hyoyeon revealed the "dessert" dance challenge done by the members of Girls' Generation followed by the challenge done with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon.

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Hyoyeon
  3. NCT
  4. Jaehyun
3 1,000 Share 85% Upvoted

1

quark123958,222 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Black tee ✅

Share

1

athalia-b957 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

The song is so amazing, prob one of my favs this year

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
4 days ago   13   42,969

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND