NCT's Jaehyun takes on the "Dessert" challenge with Hyoyeon

On August 19th KST, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon continued her "Dessert" challenge on Tiktok as she posts a new clip of the dance.

This time the "Dessert" challenge was done with NCT member Jaehyun as the duo take on the smooth dance choreography.

In the clip, Hyoyeon is wearing her stage costume and Jaehyun is wearing a comfortable T-shirt and sweats. Jaehyun rocks the dance moves as he does the dance with flexible waves.



Previously, Hyoyeon revealed the "dessert" dance challenge done by the members of Girls' Generation followed by the challenge done with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon.



