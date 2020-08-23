DAY6 reveals hand-written message teasers for 'The Book of Us: Gluon – Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'

DAY6 has revealed the message teasers for their upcoming album.

In the three new images revealed, a phrase hand-written by individual members teaser the concept for their new songs. Titled 'The Book of Us: Gluon – Nothing Can Tear Us Apart', the new release will be the band's next mini-album containing seven tracks.

Check out the released images below, written by Wonpil, Young K, and Dowoon, respectively!

Wonpil - "We continue to sail no matter where the destination is."

Young K - "Love exists in our itinerary."

Dowoon - "The end doesn't exist in our sail."

DAY6's new album will be released on August 31 at 6 PM KST.