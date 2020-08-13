YG Entertainment updates fans on WINNER members Song Min Ho & Kang Seung Yoon's solo album plans

On August 13, YG Entertainment addressed fans of WINNER, also known as Inner Circle, with updates regarding Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon's solo activities.

The label stated,

"Hello. This is YG Entertainment. We notify you briefly regarding WINNER members Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon's solo music releases.



Song Min Ho plans on releasing a a full solo album some time in mid-October. It is not a single or a mini album but a full album containing around 10 songs, so the production time took longer than expected; currently, Song Min Ho is focussing on the final stages of his album recording.



Taking into consideration the remainder of the recordings and MV filming schedules, we are expecting the album's release time frame to be around mid-October.



Kang Seung Yoon is currently doing his best to show you a good image as an actor, focussing on his role in MBC's new drama series 'Kairos' airing this October. Simultaneously, he is taking time out of his busy schedule to continue working on his solo album.



It is difficult to predict an exact time frame for Kang Seung Yoon's solo album as his drama schedules are overlapping with his music production, but YG Entertainment is respecting and taking into consideration both members' strong wishes to release full albums and aiming for a fall release.



YG Entertainment is also putting in efforts to respond to fans' voices through widespread and generous support of our artists. We would like to sincerely thank the fans for their unchanging affection and anticipation, and we also ask for their continued encouragements toward members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon, who began their mandatory service duties back in April shortly after the release of WINNER's 3rd full album 'Remember'.



Thank you."

It looks like Inner Circles will have a lot to look forward to this fall!